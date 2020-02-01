Afghan forces retake Guzargah-e-Noor District of Baghlan

BAGHLAN (TOLO News): Local officials of the northern province of Baghlan said on Saturday that the Afghan security forces retook control of Guzargah-e-Noor district two days ago and cleared the district of Taliban fighters. The district was under Taliban control for approximately five months, said local officials.

Local officials said the Afghan national flag replaced the Taliban’s white flag.

“The district was under Taliban control for at least five months, and, following the (provincial) military council’s advice, we retook the district two days ago. During the operation, army, police, and intelligence agency people helped us a lot,” said Abdul Qadim Niazi, governor of Baghlan.

Mohammad Wais Samimi, commander of the Baghlan police, said that the district was cleared of Taliban during operations over the past few days.

“I want to congratulate the joint Afghan national security forces for taking back the district, based on military council instructions. The operation will be ongoing–we will share information with you later.” said Samimi.

Samimi said that the Baghlan police will establish checkpoints in the district to prevent Taliban attacks.

A commander of the Afghan National Army (ANA), who participated in the operation, said: “In the winter, we persisted in our operations and retook Dahna-e-Ghori, Dand-e-Ghori and Gazargah-e Noor districts, and the operation will be ongoing.”

The provincial council of Baghlan wants to keep pressure on the Taliban.

“The government flag is now seen in the Gazargah-e Noor district. People live without any concerns, and the district is under the control of the government. We want security in every part of Baghlan,” said Mohammad Safdar Mohseni, head of the Baghlan provincial council.