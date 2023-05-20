Afghan-Iranian military officials meet in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): Senior Military officials from Afghanistan and Iran met on Sunday in Kabul to discuss border security cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

A delegation led by the Iranian Army’s deputy general staff arrived in Kabul to discuss enhancing cross-border cooperation amid the Hirmand water dispute between Afghanistan and Iran.

The statement said that the Afghan acting Deputy Chief of the Army, Mali Khan Sadiq welcomed the Iranian delegation. The interim administration wanted good relations with Iran and committed to further cooperation in various sectors, including border security cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation positively assessed the bilateral agreement in various sectors and assured cooperation and strengthening relations.

The two parties focused on border issues, improving their shared collaboration, and finding diplomatic solutions to their issues.

The meetings came amid tensions between the de facto authorities and Iran on Helmand Water River rights.

Recently, Iranian officials asked the Taliban officials to respect thier water rights from the Helmand River based on the 1973 accord. While the Taliban authorities responded that the Afghan authorities committed to the agreement; however, due to severe drought and lack of water in the river, the water cannot reach Iran.