PM meets scholars, influential figures

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Abdul Kabir has met with a number of scholars, elders and influential figures of Hoodkhil area of Kabul province, his office said in a statement Sunday.

The meeting was participated by a number of scholars, religious and influential figures of Kabul-based Paktia residents and they assured of their full support to the Islamic Emirate as well as assured of any necessary cooperation with the current system, said the statement.

Expressing pleasures from full cooperation of the IEA’s officials with the people, assured that they are ready for any sacrifices to keep and support the Islamic system, the statement said, adding that after the resumption of power by the IEA lots of problems have been solved and the remaining is suggested to the relevant officials to be solved as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Acting Prime Minister and Deputy PM Mawlavi Abdul Kabir while, welcoming them, assured that the IEA’s officials are making tireless efforts day and night to solve all challenges of Afghan people and provide them with any necessary facilities in the country, the statement added.

“One of the most important goals of the Islamic Emirate is to strengthen and keeping close the government’s relation with the people, as a government will not last without the complete support of the people,” the statement quoted the Acting Prime Minister.