Afghan presidential nominee urges holding election

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: Afghan presidential nominee Mohammad Hanif Atmar says he will “work hard” to ensure country’s presidential election are held on time.

“We are all hoping that presidential elections will be held this time on time and there will be free and fair election, that is what we are hoping for and we will be working hard to make sure that election is free and fair,” Atmar told Anadolu Agency in Moscow.

Afghanistan’s presidential election were postponed by two months to Sept. 28 with the election authority claiming it was making last-minute arrangements to ensure a smooth voting process.

He said the election is important it determines the will of the Afghan people about their future.

Commenting on the Cabinet reshuffles made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said such decisions are often opposed.

“President Ghani is making decisions most of which are challenged by most of the opposition leaders. So, in fact, he has eliminated himself and his government by making his own decision,” Atmar said.

Asked what are the top priorities for him as the presidential nominee, Atmar listed national unity, peace and security, justice and good governance.

He also responded to criticism regarding his participation in meetings with the Taliban.

“They may criticize, they may hold their own opinion but for us it is important to talk to those people against whom we fought and now it is time to make peace,” Atmar stressed.

He called “the number one priority” having a direct intra-Afghan peace talks.

“In the absence of peace talks it would be very difficult to bring peace to Afghanistan. So, peace talks among Afghans, to discuss the future of our country is the number one priority,” he said.

He called Taliban demands regarding the departure of foreign troops from Afghanistan “achievable”.

“We all say we want the departure of foreign troops from Afghanistan, we also want the elimination of the foreign fighters from Afghanistan and we are firm that we can achieve these goals through negotiations. Once we agree on the right conditions for the departure of all troops, that’s the end of foreign military presence in the country,” Atmar said.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar served as Afghan National Security Adviser in 2014 – 2018 and as the interior minister in 2008-2010. After the resignation he remained one of the most influential politicians in the country.

In January 2019 he registered as a nominee for the upcoming presidential election. (AA)