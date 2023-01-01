Afghan saffron yield to surpass 23 tons this year, says Ministry

KABUL (Agencies): Officials in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock say that Afghanistan’s saffron yield will exceed 23 tons this year.

“The Ministry of Agriculture pays attention to all agricultural products throughout the country, but saffron, which has the best quality in the world, has received serious attention. I can say that this year the yield of saffron will exceed 23 tons,” Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that it has stepped up efforts to market saffron and has directed commercial attaches to increase efforts to market saffron.

According to officials in the ministry, China, India and Turkey are the countries where Afghan saffron has been well marketed. “We have expanded the marketing process for all domestic products and we are trying to get the country’s saffron to the European markets in addition to the countries in the region,” Akhundzada Abdulsalam Javad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.

Economic experts also consider the growth of saffron in Afghanistan important and say that the Ministry of Agriculture should increase efforts in this area.

“Afghanistan’s saffron is one of the most important and international popular agricultural products of the country. It is hoped that the government will focus on it because it can be a good alternative to poppy,” Lal Zazi, an economic expert, said.

Members of the Afghanistan National Saffron Production Union say that although there has been a decrease in saffron cultivation compared to 2019, the cultivation and export of saffron has been moving in a positive direction since two years ago.