KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan said on Friday that a neurosurgery team has successfully performed a brain tumor operation at the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Afghan Capital City.

The operation was performed by a team of neurosurgeons led by Dr. Mohammad Hassan Sahibi, the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan said. According to the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan, the patient’s condition is well and satisfactory now.