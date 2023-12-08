Afghan women’s education part of Doha forum’s session

KABUL (Agencies)” The Reconstruction of Education for Women in Afghanistan is part of the agenda of the two-day meeting with the presence of foreign envoys and former Afghan officials as well as civil rights activists due to be held on Sunday in Doha, capital of Qatar.

The first day of the meeting is expected to discuss the issue of women’s education in Afghanistan. According to the agenda of the meeting seen by TOLOnews, the US special envoy for Afghan women and girls, Rina Amiri, and the former Afghan minister of education, Rangina Hameedi, will also participate in the meeting. “In education, we find hope for future generations. Throughout history, the cultivation of knowledge has had a profound effect on nations, elevating standards, promoting innovation, and fostering social progress,” the Doha Forum wrote on its website.

“The education sector in Afghanistan, however, is failing to achieve such progress, particularly when it comes to Afghan women.” The Islamic Emirate has not yet commented about the meeting but earlier stressed the presence of envoys of the Islamic Emirate. “The issues which are being discussed about Afghanistan are obvious, which will be the deprivation of girls and women from education and higher education. But how to solve this issue and what is the practical path to solve this issue belongs to the interim government and nation of Afghanistan,” said Suraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist. Wahid Faqiri, political analyst, said that girls and women in Afghanistan have been deprived.

“The rights of girls and women of Afghanistan have been violated. They have been deprived of education and work. The Afghans want from all the international community including the Doha forum to prioritize the issue of girls education in their agendas,” he said. The participants of the session will discuss various issues including the issue of Palestine and the crisis in Syria.