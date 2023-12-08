Girls over 6th grade concerned about their educational future

KABUL (Agencies): At the end of the 1402 solar school year, a number of sixth grade girls have expressed concern about not being able to go to school next year.

They asked the caretaker government not to prevent girls from going to school in the next academic year.

More than two years have passed, and there is still no news about the reopening of school for girls above the sixth grade.

Zahra and Zainab, who have just finished the sixth grade, talk about their last day at school and meeting their classmates and teachers. “The last day of our school was very sad. Me and all my classmates were crying because we cannot go to school anymore, the teachers were also crying because they couldn’t see their students anymore,” said said Zainab, a sixth grade student.

“We said goodbye to our classmates and teachers. It’s a very sad feeling that you can’t see your classmates anymore. I spent 6 good years in school and from now on I don’t want to sit in the corner of the house,” said Zahra, the sister and classmate of Zainab.

At the same time, Zahra and Zainab’s family, stressing the importance of their children’s education, have asked the caretaker government not to prevent girls from attending schools.

“I do not want us to remain in these problems and for our children to remain in poverty and illiteracy in the future. We request the elders of the Islamic Emirate to solve the problem of girl’s schools,” Mahboobullah, Zahra and Zainab’s father told TOLOnews. The Islamic Emirate has already said that the caretaker government is trying to provide education to girls above the sixth grade.

“In today’s world where everyone is turning to technology, unfortunately, in Afghanistan as an Islamic country, girls above the sixth grade do not have the right to education and knowledge of humanities,” said Palwasha, a women’s rights activist.

More than 800 days have passed since the gates of schools were closed to girls above the sixth grade in the country. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a program yesterday (Thursday) that blocking the gates of schools is one of the fundamental reasons for people and for some countries to distance themselves from the Islamic Emirate.