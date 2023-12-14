Afghanistan and the world view

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, has recently noted that China hopes Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community. According to him, being a long-standing friendly neighbour of Afghanistan, China believes that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.

The Chinese spokesman stressed the importance of building an open and inclusive political structure in Afghanistan. The Chinese Diplomat expressed hope that Afghanistan will adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, firmly combat all forms of terrorist forces, develop friendly relations with other countries, especially with its neighbours, and integrate itself into the world community.

Meanwhile, Thomas West, US Special Representative, is currently on a multi-nations trip to Pakistan, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional issues and shared security interests, refugee protection and resettlement, humanitarian needs, human rights, and economic issues, all relating to Afghanistan.

Historically, the formation of an inclusive government, considering the realities in Afghanistan, and recognition of the rights and freedom of the people of Afghanistan have been the demands of the international community from the Afghan interim government since the Taliban took control of the neighbouring nation in mid-August 2021. The international community is persistently pressing the interim rulers and all friends and foes including the United States, China, Russia, Iran, Qatar, the KSA, and Pakistan are equally urging the cleric regime to embrace inclusiveness and pluralism in its ranks and files through a sharing mechanism with other political, and ethnic groups to form a unity government in that country.

Although the international community is unceasingly pushing the Afghan interim rulers toward inclusiveness and diversity, it doesn’t look like the international community will let it fall short of these demands. Unfortunately, the Taliban leaders kicked start their political missions after gaining power instead of initiating a nation-building campaign in a war-torn nation that not only added to the ongoing economic and social problems of the Afghan nation but practically isolated Afghanistan in the comity of the nations.

Historically, the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover could not bring any positive change in the lives of common Afghans as the humanitarian situation worsened, and the economic woes of the Afghan public multiplied after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the domestic and external policies of the Afghan rulers attracted further foreign opposition and animosity from the public as well as the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

Historically, Islamabad, the long-held resolute supporter of the Taliban faced staunch opposition from the United States and allies over the past two decades but has now abandoned the Taliban regime due to Kabul’s non-cooperation on the issue of terrorism that is the sole need of Pakistan. Interestingly, the Taliban leaders are repeating strategic mistakes of their previous rule as the current situation direly resembles with late nineties, while the current setup failed to gain a single recognition from the international community despite two years of rule in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, the world is unceasingly echoing its concerns regarding the humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan but there is a sense of calm in Kabul and the Islamic Emirate declared its government as inclusive and expressed a desire to establish smooth and friendly relations with the world. The Afghan nation is currently embattled with serious economic issues while the humanitarian crisis intensified as the bulk of returnees come from Iran, Pakistan, and other countries.

The global community must engage with the interim Afghan rulers while keeping political differences aside, who in turn must open up their folds for warring groups in the greater interest of the Afghan nation, so all Afghan factions collectively steer their country out of crises and a dawn of lasting peace and prosperity appears in Afghanistan.