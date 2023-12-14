Electoral delimitation and leaders’ perplexity

The country is all set for a nationwide grand contest after the ECP completed a fresh delimitation of electoral constituencies following the digital census 2023. There had been certain reservations regarding fresh jurisdictions of the newly constituted electoral districts that number had been increased and their boundaries also altered due to an increase in population and number of voters as well.

Although several political groups and politicians raised their concerns over fresh delimitation, the voices from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PM-N) are louder. There might be a fear of a looming defeat or otherwise. Several PML-N leaders contended that constituencies cannot be altered arbitrarily according to the law, and therefore, the court should declare the constituencies established on an unfair basis null and void.

Historically, constituency delimitation involves the redrawing of electoral boundaries to create constituencies, often based on population ratio, geographical area or other physical or demographic statistics, that can significantly impact the electoral process in several ways leading to voters turn out and outcomes/ results of the polls. Delimitation can alter the balance of political power by creating or merging constituencies that may favour one political party over another.

This process also impacts the distribution of seats in legislative bodies. Meanwhile, changes in constituency boundaries can affect the level of competition in elections and might create more competitive districts by balancing the number of voters from different political affiliations, or conversely. At the same time, the fairness and integrity of the electoral process can be influenced by how constituency delimitation is carried out.

All these are possibilities of the recent changes in the electoral constituencies that are a challenge to all contesting candidates from across the political spectrum. Historically, transparent and impartial delimitation processes are essential to uphold democratic principles and prevent gerrymandering. The politicians must have faith in the system and their public service if they ever deliver to the masses as that would be the only investment for any winning candidate at this crucial time.

After all, there is no use crying over spilt milk, the fresh delimitation has naturally provided a level playing field for all parties. Therefore, all warring civic groups must kick off their political campaigns to override this challenge. As such, these types of trivial hardships never lose the hearts of great achievers.