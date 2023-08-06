Afghanistan cannot develop without education: Stanikzai

KABUL (Khaama Press): The political deputy of the foreign ministry, Sher Mohammad Abad Stanekzai, said that Afghanistan cannot develop without education.

Stanekzai, speaking at an event in Kabul on Saturday, asked the higher education and education ministries to pay serious attention to the principle and create the necessary facilities in the education sector.

“No country can develop without education, and the Islamic Emirate will open it for its citizens. The reopening of a way to education is also Jihad, and it should be done,” Stanikzai said.

He emphasized that Afghanistan had fallen behind other countries in the region during the war in education, health, and agriculture. Now that a safe environment has been established, the government and international organizations need more attention to the education sector.

“I know that the ministries of higher education and education are paying attention to this issue, and I want them to understand more the issue and such institutions and NGOs that come from outside; I also want their attention to help these ministries a lot to provide facilities to them so that the children of this country may have access to education,” he added.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, they have banned girls from attending schools beyond sixth grade, and simultaneously, they also banned women from attending universities since December last year.

The regional and international communities and the people of Afghanistan criticized the ban on girls’ education. However, they have not lifted the restrictions on girls and women.

Meanwhile, they have barred women from working with international aid organizations amid a dire humanitarian crisis. According to experts, the ban on education and work has had a substantial economic and financial effect on the people, particularly women in Afghanistan.