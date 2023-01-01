Afghanistan exported $1.7 billion worth of goods over past 10 months

KABUL (Tolonews): The office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Economy said that over the past 10 months, the nation’s exports have topped $1.7 billion and that revenue from this has been collected.

The office of the deputy Prime Minister said that despite all the difficulties, including the freezing of the nation’s assets and sanctions on the banking industry, the value of the Afghani currency has been maintained against other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy said that the increase in exports caused a surge in revenue for Afghanistan.

“Since Hamal (March 22) until end of Jadi (January 10), the Ministry of Finance has collected nearly 150 million Afs. The majority of the revenue was from the customs office, and, at the second level, it was the general directorate of revenue,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the MoF.

“The revenue growth has had a 90 percent increase and there have been two reasons for this growth. One of it is a reduction in inflation. The second reason is the increase in exports from Afghanistan. An unprecedented record has been broken,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy Minister of Economy.

This comes as the economists believe that if the revenue of the country is invested in infrastructural projects, it will play a positive role in economic projects.

“When the revenue of the government is high it can better invest in infrastructure projects,” said Seyar Qureshi, an economist.

The office of the Prime Minister added that despite challenges, the banking system has been prevented from failing, and 800,000 public employees have received their salaries from the domestic budget.