Afghanistan exports 1,000 tons of Pine Nuts to China

KABUL (TOLONews): Officials from Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock on Friday said Afghanistan has exported 1,000 tons of pine nuts to China since the launch of the air corridor between the two countries last year in November.

The pine nuts have been sent to China in 50 flights, officials said.

The ministry of agriculture has put on tender the construction of two pine nut processing centers which will help increase exports of the dry fruit.

Akbar Rustami, spokesman for Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, said the price of one kilogram of pine nuts in world markets is up to $40.

“The ministry of agriculture has put on tender construction of two processing centers,” Rustami said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Industry and Commerce said efforts are underway to open more air corridors.

Ajmal Hamid Abdul Rahimzai, the financial and administrative deputy minister of industry and commerce, said there is a high demand for Afghanistan pine nuts in the world markets.

Based on statistics by Ministry of Agriculture, Afghanistan’s pine nuts products have reached 23,000 tons last year.

The ministry says Khost, Paktia and Paktika produce the highest amount of pine nuts in the country.