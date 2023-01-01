Afghanistan launches 4-day Polio Vaccination campaign

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan said the four-day Polio Vaccination campaign launched Saturday in the country’s eastern region, including Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan provinces.

The campaign started today and will continue for four days to immunize 1.2 million children in the said provinces of the country, according to the Ministry.

The National Emergency Operation Center’s (NEOC) director, Dr Nek Wali Shah Momin, has urged residents of these provinces to vaccinate their children, including newborns, to protect them against the disease.

In May this year, the Ministry conducted a four-day polio vaccination campaign across 23 provinces.

It was launched across 23 provinces to immunize 6.4 million kids.

According to the Ministry, five polio cases have been reported in Nangarhar this year, and one has died.

The Ministry of Public Health officials said they are committed to eradicating polio, and the officials called upon the people to cooperate with the ministry in an anti-polio campaign.