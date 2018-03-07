Afghanistan in trouble after second loss in ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan cricket team continues it bad performance in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers and lost their second match to Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The match was played at Bulawayo ground of Zimbabwe and set managed only 196 runs, Afghan bowlers Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman once again performed and took three wickets.

But the Afghan batting line were collapsed and they couldn’t managed to achieved and fell short of two runs and Zimbabwe won the match by two runs.

This was the second loss of the Afghan team in ICC World Cup Qualifiers after they were defeated in their opening match by Scotland on Sunday.

