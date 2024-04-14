Afghanistan’s coal exports decline by 65pc

KABUL (TOLOnews): Afghanistan’s coal exports declined by 65 percent last year, says the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Coal worth $174 million was exported to India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and other countries in the solar year 1402, down from $497 million in 1401, a spokesman for the ministry said.

TOLOnews quoted Akhundzada Abdul Salam Javad as saying: “In 1402, coal valued at $174 million was exported to Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and India.”

Trader Omid Haidari told the private broadcaster: “Since Afghanistan’s mines are a good source of revenue … for our government, we need to meet the demands of foreign countries through trade agreements.” Lately, he noted, Afghanistan’s exports had dwindled. “We must find alternative markets for our exports,” the businessman stressed.