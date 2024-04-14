Over 50 people dead in traffic accidents over Eid

KABUL (Ariana News): More than 50 people died in traffic accidents around the country over Eid, officials confirmed Monday.

According to officials from the General Directorate of Traffic Police, there were a total of 102 traffic accidents in the country over Eid, which claimed the lives of more than 50 people. In addition, over 180 more were injured. Hasibullah Mukhtar, the head of the traffic police, said 102 traffic accidents happened over the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, most of which took place in Herat, Ghazni and Paktia provinces.

According to Mukhtar, fewer car crashes were recorded this year, compared to the past. He said non-observance of traffic rules, damaged roads and highways, unroadworthy vehicles, use of motorcycles by minors, and reckless driving were the main causes of the accidents.