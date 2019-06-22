Agri products of Afghanistan being exhibited in Mumbai

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Afghan traders are showcasing Afghanistan’s agricultural products in an exhibition which is underway in Mumbai city of India. The ministry of agriculture said the Afghan officials inaugurated the two-day exhibition, titled ‘Nature’s Best’.

The ministry also added that the event has been held with help of the Commercial Horticulture and Agricultural Marketing Program (CHAMP). The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is also supporting the exhibition. Officials in Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries are saying that 57 companies have showcased their products in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the officials are saying that the exhibition will be the starting point to increase the exports of Afghanistan. Furthermore, the officials expect that the Afghan investors will get contracts worth 30 million USD with different Indian companies in the exhibition. Dry and fresh fruit, medical plants, saffron, honey and other products have been put on display in this exhibition.