Ahsan for prompt measures to evolve effective cyber-security system

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for taking prompt measures to evolve an effective cyber-security system, terming it ‘the most important’ for the country’s economic and defence sectors. Presiding over a meeting on the Cyber Security System in Pakistan, he asked to utilize the skills of cyber security experts in the private sector from within the country and abroad.

He emphasized efficiently tackling the confronted cyber-security-related threats in collaboration with the corporate sector; academia and national-level experts, adding, “In the field of technology, our capacity and speed should be aligned with the global requirements,” The planning minister said the government was initiating special programmes in the technology sector to meet ‘new challenges’ in the field of cyber security. (NNI)