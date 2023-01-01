Ahsan Iqbal: Will not let Imran Khan become Hitler of Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Friday, they will not let Imran Khan become Hitler of Pakistan.

He said the probability of negotiation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) now became very bleak after its attack on the security institutions. “PTI’s social media team is directly targeting Pakistan Army and its officers which has never been done by Pakistan’s enemies,” he added.

The minister said PTI would have to condemn this behaviour and stop this way only then there would be talks.

He revealed that If elections are held in Punjab within 90 days, then Punjab will have a veto on national elections forever. “Whoever will rule in Punjab will win the National Assembly elections and the three provinces of Pakistan will become useless,” he hinted.

He also clarified that the formula of giving Sindh and Balochistan supremacy to Punjab over federation is not acceptable.

Criticizing the Supreme Court decision regarding elections, he said it has given a decision in haste. “It was the duty of the court to give a decision after a detailed examination of all the points of view.”

He added that this was not a matter of haste, this is a very delicate constitutional and federal matter.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Supreme Court in its judgment has recognized that conducting elections is the mandate of the Election Commission

“The Election Commission has saved the country from a major constitutional, economic, and security crisis,” he added.

Taking a jibe at PTI, he said if PTI thinks that it wants to prove its point by holding a pistol and abusing the establishment, then the extremist groups of Pakistan will rule here.

He lamented that the biggest loss of Imran’s era is that investors were driven away from Pakistan.

Imran Khan committed political suicide and dissolved the assemblies so that the whole system would end. “After the dissolution, things are not gone according to the aspirations of Imran Khan which have made him more depressed and frustrated.”