Air Canada adds more European flights for 2024

Rob Gill

Air Canada is set to increase capacity to European destinations in summer 2024, including a new route between Montreal and Madrid, after enjoying a “tremendous rebound” for long-haul services this year.

The year-round Montreal-Madrid route will complement Air Canada’s existing services between Toronto and Madrid. It is part of an expansion that will see the carrier’s transatlantic capacity return to 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic.

Other moves for next summer include a “significant expansion” to Italy, with increased Air Canada flights from Toronto to Rome and Venice, alongside more frequencies from Montreal to Milan, Rome and Venice.

Mark Galardo, the airline’s executive vice president of revenue and network planning, said: “Air Canada saw a tremendous rebound in international flying this past summer, particularly on the transatlantic, and we expect Europe will remain popular next year.

“In anticipation of this, we are expanding our flying schedule to offer customers more choice and flexibility.”

Air Canada is also increasing frequencies from Toronto to Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Lisbon, London and Manchester in summer 2024. Seasonal services to Brussels and Edinburgh will both start earlier than during 2023 on 1 May and 1 March respectively.

From Montreal, Air Canada will increase flights to Athens, Barcelona, Lisbon and Nice. Flights to Copenhagen (2 May) and Amsterdam (30 March) will also start earlier than during summer 2023.

Courtesy: businesstravelnewseurope