AirAsia launches ‘piso sale’

MANILA (Agencies): Manila: Netizens went into a tizzy after AirAsia Philippines announced Friday a renewed “Piso Sale” with airfares as low as one peso (Php1 = about $0.018) for domestic flights.

The “base fare” promo is one of the airline’s most highly-anticipated promotions, and is a counterpoint to Cebu Pacific’s own popular “Piso fare” offer, which allows flyers to book flights for as low as one peso — excluding taxes and fees.

The trick with such “Piso sale/fare” offers, however, is to book fast because seats get sold out quickly.

Such offers are rare, and quickly run out — but they fuel demand for air travel, which has already soared following relaxation of travel curbs.