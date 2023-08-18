Karzai calls for reopening girls’ schools for true independence

KABUL (Khaama Press): On Afghanistan’s 104th independence anniversary, former President Hamid Karzai urged the Taliban administration to reopen girls’ schools and universities, emphasizing that true independence requires educational access for all. Karzai said about the critical role of knowledge and stressed that achieving peace, stability, development, and independence requires acquiring knowledge. Karzai urged all to educate their children, including girls. He called on the Taliban to open schools for girls and promote nationwide education for true independence. “I wish all the people of our country to spare no effort in educating their children, including both boys and girls. On this historic day, I once again ask the Taliban administration to open the gates of schools and universities to girls as soon as possible and to provide education for everyone throughout the country so that by salvaging from dependence on others, we will gain independence in its real sense and own a self-reliant country,” Karzai said. The former president emphasized that overcoming challenges and achieving peace demands bolstering national unity, enhancing harmony, and promptly initiating intra-Afghan talks. He believes these steps are essential for resolving issues and establishing lasting stability within the country. Nonetheless, this marks the second consecutive year in which the Taliban has enforced severe limitations on women’s rights, encompassing the prohibition of educational pursuits, the curtailment of employment opportunities, and stringent restrictions on their presence in public domains.