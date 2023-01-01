Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas orchestrate sensational win

Monitoring Desk

Darwin: A stunning display with the ball scripted Pakistan Shaheens’ second win in as many days. Shaheens successfully defended a small target of 94 by bowling out Melbourne Renegades on 85 in 19.4 overs at the TIO Stadium in the Top End T20 Series on Tuesday.

With three wickets each from their four overs, Ali Asfand, who conceded only eight runs and bowled 16 dots, and Arafat Minhas, who conceded 15 and bowled 15 dots, spearheaded Shaheens defence. Sajjad Ali, Faisal Akram and Ahmed Khan took a wicket each. Dylan Brasher’s 20-ball 19 was the highest score in the innings.

Shaheens were bowled out for 93 in 18.5 overs after they elected to bat. Shawaiz Irfan top-scored with 32-ball 34 and hit two sixes and a four. The next best scores were of 13 by Basit Ali and Faisal Akram. Ruwantha Kellapotha was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 15. Fergus O’Nell and Tom Rogers picked up two wickets apiece.

Shaheens play the next match tomorrow, against Melbourne Stars, at the same venue. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1830 local time.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades by 8 runs

Pakistan Shaheens 93 all out, 18.5 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 34; Ruwantha Kellapotha 3-15, Tom Rogers 2-18, Fergus O’Neill 2-21)

Melbourne Renegades 85 all out, 19.4 overs (Ali Asfand 3-8, Arafat Minhas 3-15)

Player of the match – Ali Asfand (Pakistan Shaheens)