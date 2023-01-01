All amendments to constitution sans two-thirds majority illegal: Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday lowering of disqualification period for those politicians who were born incompetent did not matter.

In a series of tweets, the AML chief said politicians were taking chartered flights to Dubai nowadays. They would take every decision in Dubai, including installing a caretaker setup, Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan and holding general elections in the country.

He said they did not obey law, constitution, judiciary and bench. They were afraid of public bench (voters).

Rashid said all amendments made in constitution were illegal as these required two-thirds majority. He further said Aug 12 was the red line and no one knew what would happened afterwards. He said rulers were unhappy over his twitter messages.

Rashid felicitated the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

He further said the families and properties of ruling elite were in Dubai and London.

They considered themselves safe there. “They take all important decisions during their meetings abroad because they are afraid of agencies and institutions which may record their activities in Pakistan,” he said. (NNI)