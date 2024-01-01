Allegations of political vendetta surround suspension of KP Health Director General

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: In a shocking development, the Secretary of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last night issued a Suspension Order for Dr. Shaukat Ali, the highly regarded Director General of Health Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the alleged reason of taking bribe in the transfer Grade-12 Technician. This abrupt decision has sent shockwaves through the healthcare community and raised serious questions about the motives behind Dr. Shaukat’s suspension.

When contacted by Frontier Post, Dr Shaukat clarified that the transfer of Irum Nareen, a female technician was conducted through standard procedures, with all necessary approvals obtained. He emphasized that he had no personal involvement in the matter and that the transfer was based on recommendations from the relevant section.

However, allegations surfaced that someone from DI Khan had facilitated the transfer process and later claimed to have paid a bribe to someone in the DG Office. Dr Shaukat reiterated his innocence, stating that the transfer was conducted in accordance with established guidelines.

Following Dr. Shaukat suspension, a local MPA from Dir Lower, celebrated the suspension of DG Health on his Facebook pages, suggesting a potential political motive behind the move.

The suspension has stirred unrest among the medical community, with doctors expressing concern that such actions could deter individuals from pursuing management positions in the future, potentially impacting the department’s efficiency and creating a leadership vacuum.

Moreover, it has come to light that the suspension order of a BS 20 officer like Dr. Ali should have been authorized by the Chief Secretary, not the Secretary of Health, raising questions about the legality of the suspension process. It’s alleged that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may have been misled by distorted facts and misrepresentations.

As calls for transparency and accountability mount, stakeholders are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dr. Shaukat suspension and the alleged political interference in the healthcare sector. The outcome of this investigation will not only affect Dr. Shaukat’s future but also have implications for the integrity of government institutions in the region.

Amidst widespread condemnation from the healthcare community across the province, demands for the reinstatement of Dr. Shaukat Ali are growing louder. Health professionals, spanning various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have rallied behind Dr Shaukat, citing his invaluable contributions to the health sector as grounds for his immediate reinstatement.

Shaukat’s tenure as Director General of Health Services has been marked by significant strides in improving healthcare delivery and infrastructure across the province. His initiatives and reforms have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals, earning him widespread respect and admiration within the healthcare community.

The outcry against his suspension underscores the deep-seated support and appreciation for Dr. Shaukat’s leadership and dedication to the betterment of public health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Calls for his reinstatement resonate not only within the medical fraternity but also among the general public who have benefited from his visionary approach to healthcare governance.

As pressure mounts on authorities to reconsider their decision, the overwhelming consensus among healthcare professionals is clear: Dr. Shaukat Ali must be reinstated to continue his invaluable work in advancing the health agenda of the province.

The resounding support for Shaukat Ali underscores the significant impact he has made and the pivotal role he continues to play in shaping the future of healthcare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.