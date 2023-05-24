Alleged embezzlement of Rs1.3 billion in ads

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Information Welfare Association (IWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that competent authorities didn’t initiated proceedings against culprits involved in malpractices despite it was disclosed by Directorate of Information and Public Relation, on Wednesday.

IWA issued press statement following breaking of news story at Daily newspaper on 24th May stated that credit goes to information’s officials because the malpractices were identified and concerned authorities were pleaded in written to initiate legal proceedings against culprits in the practice.

IWA meeting held chaired by the association president Atta Ullah demanded to initiate proceedings against Bank’s staff, account holder and anyone involved in alleged embezzlement in advertisement.

IWA argued to conduct independent audit for both embezzlement in advertisement as well as probe into vehicles obtain in Annual Development Projects and other assets to utilize national assets properly which will also lead to end the deprivation of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations. The officers claimed that Directorate has already forward the issue to Information Secretariat to take actions against alleged culprits involved in the embezzlement.

It is worthy to mention that on 3rd May 2023 Section Officer Admin has written a letter to Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for registration of case against Manager Bank Islami Pakistan Limited Dalazak Road Peshawar, Haider Ali, Shahan Shah, construction and Co, staff of the department and other co-accused involved in the fraudulent deposit/withdrawal of cheques and for commission of fraud, forgery, misappropriation, embezzlement of public fund approximately to the tune of one thousand and three hundred million/Rs1.3 billion on account of advertisement charges payable to the media houses.

It is worthy to mention that after 20 days of letter neither case has been registered nor inquiry initiated against culprits involved in the alleged embezzlement in advertisements while the amount was payable to media houses as their arrears.