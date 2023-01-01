Alvi calls for investing in human resource for GB’s uplift

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for investing in human resource for development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Addressing the “GB Dream Road Show 2023” here in Islamabad on Monday, he stressed on implementing the ideas to uplift the people of the province. He underlined the importance of community participation for the development of the province.

Highlighting the tourism opportunities in the province, Dr Arif Alvi asked the authorities concerned to improve infrastructure for providing better services to the tourists. He said information technology sector can also play a pivotal role for progress the people of province. He stressed people of GB need to adopt modern techniques of agriculture to gain maximum cultivation from their land.

The President expressed hope that Gilgit-Baltistan will make progress with exception talent and hard work of its people. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed reiterated his government’s resolve to bring the province at par with other areas of the country. He said our government is focusing on providing education to the people of the province. He said our provincial government will fulfill shortage of teachers in schools within four months.