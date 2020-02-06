An attack on Pakistan to be the last mistake Modi makes: PM

F.P. Report

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that if he dared to attack Pakistan it would be his ‘last mistake’.

Addressing a public gathering in Mirpur, the Prime Minister said that the purpose behind coming to Azad Kashmir is to show harmony with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that eight million people are suffering in occupied Kashmir due to Indian government’s inhumane lockdown. The entire world is supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute, he added.

“Modi your first mistake on August 5 when you revoked the special status of Kashmir,” the prime minister said. “If you attack Pakistan and conquer it in 10 days like you said, I guarantee that each and every person in this country will fight you till the last breath.”, he added

“Our army is battle-hardened and has taken on terrorism and defeated which even the best troops in the world could not do,” he remarked.

Criticising Modi, PM Imran said that his move on August 5 was an egotistical move. “I can guarantee you now that Kashmir will now be independent. Before August 5, the world had forgotten about Kashmir. Even the Pakistani leaders did not talk about Kashmir, but now the entire world is talking about Kashmir.”

PM Imran asserted that Kashmir has been internationalized in six months despite nefarious plans of Indian PM Narendra Modi-led government. He stated. “Before this India used to say that the issue of Kashmir was a bilateral issue. When Pakistan used to talk about Kashmir, India used to say that talk about Azad Kashmir.”

The prime minister continued, “Today we are a country that solves issues. Whether it is an issue with Iran and Saudi Arabia or it is about the Afghan peace process, we try our best to solve it.”

Coming back to Modi he once again called him out for jetting on a campaign of hatred to win the elections.

“His [Modi’s] entire camping was based on hate. And anything which is based on hate always ends in disaster. After he won the election he said he would do that in Kashmir what was in the RSS manifesto and revoked Kashmir’s autonomy and put it under lockdown,” PM Imran said.

“We are peaceful nation as we had returned Indian pilot Abhinandan in a goodwill gesture, but Modi had maligned Pakistan’s image to win the elections” PM added.

I have fulfilled my promise of representing the Kashmir case at every international forum. I have emerged to be a Kashmir’s ambassador by discussing the conflict with all the prominent leaders, he stated.

PM Imran said that everyone is demanding to lift ban on communication systems in the occupied valley.

He added that never before in the last 50 years people had talked about the Kashmir issue but just in the span of a few months thrice the UNGA had taken up the issue of Kashmir.

“Lawmakers in US, UK and EU also discussed the issue of Kashmir. EU MPs also called for an end to the lockdown and the restoration of the internet in the valley,” he remarked.

“To the people of Kashmir I just want to say that our prayers are with you and I can guarantee you that you will now become independent,” he added

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and other prominent leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, the passionate supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while holding Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags, chanted slogans in the favour of people living in the occupied valley.