Another audio of Yasmin Rashid and Brig Ijaz Shah surfaces

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An audiotape, purportedly of PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah, has surfaced, on Wednesday.

The newest addition to audio leaks saga contains alleged conversation between the two PTI leaders about Imran Khan’s call to all party leaders to reach his Lahore residence where a siege-like situation continued since Tuesday noon.

In the audio, Dr Yasmin could be heard telling Brigadier Ijaz that she had just talked to party Chairman Imran Khan, who had asked her to tell the party’s each and every ex-MNA and ex-MPA to rush to his Zaman Park residence along with workers.

Then Brigadier Ijaz replies in affirmative.

Dr Yasmin tells him that Imran had told her that any ex-MNA, ex-MPA failing to reach his residence would not be awarded a ticket for the next elections.