President Alvi ‘advised’ to pursue Imran Khan to give up

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Yet another audio allegedly of talk between PTI leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and President Arif Alvi has surfaced, on Wednesday.

In the audio, Dr. Yasmin could be heard asking the president to talk to somebody about former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan so that there could be a rapprochement between the two sides before things got out of control completely.

She could further be heard expressing the fear that clashes between police and the PTI workers could result in casualties on both sides, which could further deteriorate the situation and eventually culminate in the postponement of elections.

President Alvi says to Dr. Yasmin that he would talk to Asad Umar.