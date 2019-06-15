Another crime boss killed in police raid in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): Nabi Kohbandi, a crime boss in Kabul, was killed in a clash with Counterterrorism Police in the city, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday.

Kohbandi was a fugitive and was operating in Police District Nine (PD9), which covers the areas of Makrorayan, Yaka Toot and part of Pul-e-Charkhi road in Kabul, the statement said.

The statement added that Kohbandi started a gunfight with police force members in PD9 on Saturday afternoon which left him dead.

Kohbandi was leading a 10-member group who were involved in robberies and disrupting public order in the PD9 of Kabul, the statement said.

This comes after Enayat Qochi, head of “one of the most dangerous criminal networks in Kabul” was killed in a raid by security forces in Paghman district, Kabul, on May 24.

The raid happened when Qochi stole a car with the help of his seven comrades in Kabul’s PD4 and he was chased by police until he reached his hideout in Paghman.

Three other members of the group were also killed in the operation, the Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said.

In their last attempt, the group robbed a vehicle from Kabul’s PD4 on Thursday afternoon while they had a military uniform, but they were chased and killed by the security forces, Rahimi said.

This comes as crime cases have sharply increased in Kabul which has created concerns among the residents.