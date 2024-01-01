ANP rejects alliance with PTI, citing electoral rigging

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: After Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the Awami National Party (ANP) has also declined to forge an alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain stated that the party’s position stemmed from the belief that supporting PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in ANP’s loss of seats.

He explained that given these circumstances, negotiations with PTI were deemed inappropriate by the ANP.

The ANP has already announced plans to protest against electoral fraud, result alterations and financial misconduct during the elections.