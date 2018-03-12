Contempt court case: Nehal Hashmi appears in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nehal Hashmi appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday in a contempt of court case.

The PML-N leader was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court on February 1 over his disapproving remarks made last year against the judiciary.

Last week, Hashmi was issued another contempt of court notice by the apex court. A video of Hashmi’s post-prison-release media talk was played, in which a visibly charged Hashmi had said he had been made a victim of revenge for standing by PML-N Nawaz Sharif.

During the last hearing, the PML-N leader had said he was ashamed. Chief Justice Main Saqib Nisar had termed regrettable the remarks by Hashmi for judges after his release from Adiala Jail on February 28.

Hashmi had been summoned today after a chief justice-led three-member bench took up his plea on Tuesday against his disqualification. May last year during the height of the Panama Papers case against Nawaz, Hashmi, in a speech in Karachi, had threatened the ‘enemies of the prime minister’.

