Antonio Guterres condemns Quetta blast

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the yesterday’s bomb blast in Quetta that killed at least 20 people, including security personnel and children.

UN spokesman told media that Guterres was shocked and he strongly condemned this cowardly act and extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan.

The United Nations expressed its fully solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism, he added.

It is to be mention here that at least 20 people, security personnel and children among them, were killed and 48 others wounded in a suicide attack at the Hazarganji fruit and vegetable market in Quetta on Friday morning.

The deceased included eight members of the Hazara community and soldier of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC).