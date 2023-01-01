Anwaar Kakar nominated as Caretaker PM

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz in the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday agreed to nominate Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister. The decision was taken during a consultation meeting held in the PM House.

The consultation process for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister was amicably completed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister and the leader of the opposition jointly signed the advice for the appointment of the caretaker PM and sent it to the President of Pakistan, it was added.

On the occasion, the prime minister thanked the leader of the opposition for his role in the parliament during the last 16 months and the cooperation extended in the consultation process. Anwaarul Haq Kakar was elected as an independent senator from Balochistan province for a tenure of March 2018 to March 2024 in the general seat.

He was also working as chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology. Kakar had co-launched a political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and also served as spokesman for the government of Balochistan.

The consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker prime minister commenced after the president approved the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) on August 9, on the advice of the prime minister. The prime minister’s advice had sought dissolution of the assembly under Article 58(1) of the Constitution.

On 11 August, the president also wrote a letter to the prime minister and the opposition leader of the outgoing Assembly to propose the name of a suitable person for the appointment of caretaker PM under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution. The outcome of Saturday’s meeting thus paves the way for the transition of government to a caretaker set-up. The proposed caretaker prime minister is expected to take oath of his office soon after which he would announce his caretaker cabinet in a run-up to the next general elections. Meanwhile, the President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister.

He also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house. Anwar ul Haq Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual in the country. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan. Kakar to take oath as Caretaker Prime Minister on August 14 The newly-appointed caretaker prime minister of Pakistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar Saturday decided to take oath on August 14.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath of the new caretaker prime minister at the President’s House on Independence Day. The oath ceremony will be held in the afternoon on Monday, August 14.