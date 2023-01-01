‘Necessary to avoid political manoeuvring’

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah warned against manoeuvrings like that of 2018 and said that no political party should take any step that impairs national unity as the political environment seemed charged due to the electoral campaigns.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that National Assembly had been dissolved according to the Constitution and the law and the onus was now on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free and fair elections while fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

“In 2018, few people, who were supposed to give justice, were involved in political maneuverings and destabilised the country, but now it is necessary to avoid such political manoeuvrings so that the country could be saved from economic and political polarisation,” Shah said.