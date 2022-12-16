APS Martyrs’ Day – a reminder for nation to be one voice against terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said December 16, when terrorists committed barbarity against the children of Army Public School (APS) eight years ago, is a reminder for the entire nation to be one voice against terrorism.

“The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Sharif said the day is to pay respect to the martyrs of APS tragedy and share the grief of their families.

“This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism,” he said.

The prime minister vowed to continue fight against terrorism and extremism.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the same strong resolve and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace,” he said.

PM for housing societies, residential buildings for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to develop housing societies and modern residential buildings for overseas Pakistanis in the federal capital.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting on the investment of overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector of Islamabad, said the experienced and well-reputed firms should be engaged for the construction of residential buildings for the expatriates.

The senior officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the prime minister on the prospects of investment by overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector.

The prime minister also directed for proper marketing of the CDA’s projects which had the potential to attract investment.

He said the government would make no compromise on the quality of development projects in federal capital and called for projects’ completion before the deadline.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa and senior CDA officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government would extend facilitation to foreign investors in a bid to promote investment in the country.

He was talking to Naguib Sawiris, a prominent businessman from Egypt, who called on him along with a delegation here at the PM House.

The prime minister said Pakistan was following investor-friendly policies to encourage the foreign businessmen explore the investment opportunities.In this regard, he mentioned the fields of information technology, telecommunication, energy, agriculture, food processing, livestock, tourism and natural resources.

Sawiris expressed his interest in investing in more sectors in Pakistan, especially in the mining sector.

The business group of Naguib Sawiris has made successful investments in telecommunication and real estate sectors in Pakistan.