Arif posted as Chief Economist P&D KP

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: In a significant development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province has recently appointed Arif Ullah Awan, a seasoned officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, as its new Chief Economist. This appointment comes as a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening the economic landscape of the region.

Arif Ullah Awan brings with him a wealth of experience garnered from various notable positions throughout his career. Having served as Deputy Commissioner in Mohmand, Haripur, and DI Khan, he has demonstrated exceptional competence and dedication in executing his duties. His tenure in these regions has been marked by proactive initiatives and effective governance, earning him respect and admiration from colleagues and constituents alike.

Furthermore, Arif Ullah Awan’s professional journey includes serving as a staff officer to the Prime Minister and holding the position of Assistant Commissioner in Murree. These diverse roles have equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of administrative intricacies and policymaking processes.

Known for his exemplary leadership qualities, Arif Ullah Awan is widely regarded as a passionate and hardworking officer. His commitment to public service and his track record of delivering results make him an ideal fit for the role of Chief Economist. His appointment is not only a testament to his individual capabilities but also reflects positively on the province’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and development.

With Arif Ullah Awan at the helm as Chief Economist, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can look forward to innovative strategies and prudent economic management. His vision and expertise are poised to steer the province towards greater prosperity, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of sustainable development initiatives. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa embraces this new chapter under the leadership of Arif Ullah Awan, optimism abounds for a future marked by economic resilience and progress.