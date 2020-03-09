Army officer embraces martyrdom in operation against terrorists in D.I. Khan: ISPR

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: One officer on Monday has embraced martyrdom while two most wanted militants were killed as Pakistan Army foiled a terror bid in Dera Ismail Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

According to details, the soldiers of armed force conducted a raid on a tip-off near Tank District. In an exchange of fire with the terrorists, Colonel Mujeeb-ur-Rehman sacrificed his life.

The military’s media wing told that huge cache of weapons and explosives were also recovered.

Moreover, the area has been cordoned off while search operation has also been launched.

Earlier, five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by Pakistan Army in Data Khel, a town in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to military’s media wing.

Two soldiers namely Sepoy Asad Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Shamim were martyred in exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Pakistani forces have conducted a series of operations against militant groups in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over the years. Officials say the area has largely been pacified, however small attacks continue to take place.