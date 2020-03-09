Pak-Afghan border to remain closed for another week over Coronavirus fears

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: The Chaman border between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be kept closed for another week in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, on Monday.

According to details, the decision was taken in a tribal jirga and the return of the Aghan migrants will also remain suspended.

On the other hand, the health department told that screening of 15,000 individuals has been completed at the Pak-Afghan border. The border has been shut down for seven days.

It is pertinent here to mention that another case of coronavirus was reported in Pakistan on Sunday when a 50-year-old patient was diagnosed with the virus in Karachi. The patient and his family members have been quarantined.

State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government is taking every possible step to protect people from the virus and stressed that there is no need to panic.

The government is making all possible efforts to prevent spread of the virus in the country and the federal and the provincial governments have formed isolation rooms at hospitals, he said.