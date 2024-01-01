Ashrafi condemns India’s role in Israeli attacks against Palestinians

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday accused India of complicity in the violence against Palestinians.

Addressing a press conference, he said according to reports, Israel was utilizing Indian-made drones to perpetrate attacks on the innocent people of Rafah, a claim that has stirred international concern.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) condemned the alleged collusion between India and Israel, stating that while India continued to oppress Kashmiris, it was also practically involved in the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians. He pointed fingers at Adani-Elbit, suggesting that the conglomerate was facilitating the provision of drones to the Israeli government, thus exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

The recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special summit convened to address the Palestine issue resulted in a decision to exert pressure on countries supplying weapons to Israel. Ashrafi called upon Muslim nations to sever financial and economic ties with such countries if they fail to adhere to the OIC’s directives. He urged for a boycott of Indian products, similar to the ongoing boycott of Israeli goods, in response to India’s alleged complicity in the attacks on Palestinians.

Expressing grave concern, Ashrafi warned of dire consequences if Rafah continued to be targeted, emphasizing the potential ripple effects on neighboring Muslim nations. He cautioned that Israel and India were maneuvering to escalate tensions and push countries towards the brink of a global conflict.

Ashrafi commended the peaceful conduct of the general elections held on February 8, which saw the selection of representatives for both the National and Provincial Assemblies nationwide. He attributed this success to the Pakistan Army, national security institutions, and law enforcement agencies, acknowledging their pivotal role in ensuring a conducive atmosphere and thwarting the malicious intentions of anti-state elements.

Emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive reconciliation policy, Ashrafi stressed the importance of all stakeholders coming together to devise a unified mechanism to address financial, economic, foreign, and internal issues, thereby steering the nation towards progress and prosperity.

He called for unity among religious and political leaders to thwart attempts aimed at dividing the nation, particularly its youth. Dispelling any doubts, Ashrafi asserted Pakistan’s resilience as a nation and the strength of its armed forces, reassuring that no harm could befall its federating units. Addressing concerns regarding election results, he reiterated the independence and statutory authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan, emphasizing its constitutional duty to impartially address grievances.

He emphasized that the elections constituted an internal affair of Pakistan, stressing that external entities should refrain from interference or concern regarding the process. Keeping in view the future prospects, Ashrafi announced that the PUC leadership would unveil its future course of action to the nation tomorrow. Additionally, he disclosed plans for a 10-day nationwide activism campaign from February 18 to 28, commemorating the organization’s ‘Foundation Day’. (APP)