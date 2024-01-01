Respect the will of the people: White House 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: White House Spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre stated that the will of the people of Pakistan be respected.

While commenting on the recent elections in Pakistan, Karine said that the President was aware of the recent elections in Pakistan where millions of women and young voters voted in Pakistan during the elections process.

Karine further said that it has been conveyed publicly and privately to the government of Pakistan that the will of the people be respected and that the elections results should be transparent.

