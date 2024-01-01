Peshawar Zalmi unveils Cutting-Edge ‘Khyber Edition’ Away Jersey with revolutionary CGI technology

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi, known for its relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, has once again left cricket enthusiasts in awe with the revelation of their highly awaited Away Jersey for the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 (HBLPSL 9).

In a groundbreaking move, the team harnessed state-of-the-art CGI technology to introduce the “Khyber Edition” jersey, heralding a new era of sports presentation in Pakistan, particularly within the PSL.

Following the success of last season’s kit launch, which featured the iconic Babar Azam and garnered international acclaim, Peshawar Zalmi is back to redefine the standards of creativity and excitement.

Teaming up with their esteemed partner in athleisure wear, GYM Armour, and collaborating with Red Bull Records, Peshawar Zalmi has become synonymous with cutting-edge kits and exhilarating announcements in the PSL.

This year, Peshawar Zalmi continues to push boundaries by unveiling their Away Kit using revolutionary CGI technology. The “Khyber Edition” jersey emerged majestically from the historic Clock Tower of Islamia College Peshawar, capturing the essence of the city’s rich heritage and spirit.

Beyond the technological marvel, Peshawar Zalmi remains deeply rooted in its cultural heritage, celebrating the iconic Islamia College Peshawar monument and the legacy it represents. As Peshawar Zalmi gears up for another electrifying season in the HBLPSL 9, fans can expect nothing short of extraordinary experiences both on and off the field.

With anticipation at an all-time high, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Peshawar Zalmi’s Away Kit, knowing that the team always delivers a spectacle that exceeds expectations. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Peshawar Zalmi continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the globe.