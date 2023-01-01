Asia Cup: Sri Lanka set up final with India as Pakistan crash out

F.P. Report

COLOMBO: Charith Asalanka displayed nerves of steel to power Sri Lanka into the Asia Cup 2023 final with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan raised a commendable total of 252/7 after the all-important Asia Cup 2023 fixture was reduced to 42 overs a side due to rain interruption.

The hosts once again got off to a shaky start to their innings as their out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman (4) failed to score big and was castled by Pramod Madushan in the fourth over with just nine runs on the board.

Following the early dismissal, Pakistan captain Babar Azam joined Abdullah Shafique at the crease and the pair knitted an anchoring 64-run partnership.

The duo of Babar and Abdullah had put Pakistan in a strong position before Dunith Wellalage got Babar stumped to mark Sri Lanka’s comeback.

Babar scored 29 off 35 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Pakistan’s mainstay with the bat Abdullah Shafique soon followed his captain back to the pavilion after Matheesha Pathirana stunned him with a short delivery soon after he amassed his maiden half-century.

Abdullah Shafique smashed three boundaries and two sixes on his way to a 69-ball 52.

Pakistan found themselves in a state of bother as they lost two more wickets in quick succession.

Consequently, the Babar-led side slipped to 130/5 in 27.4 overs as returning Mohammad Haris (3) and Mohammad Nawaz (12) perished cheaply.

With the hosts in heaps of trouble in their must-win Asia Cup 2023 match, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan joined forces with Iftikhar Ahmed and launched an astounding recovery.

Rizwan and Iftikhar turned the game on its head with a brisk 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket which ended when the latter perished in the penultimate over.

Iftikhar fell just three short of his half-century, scoring 47 off just 40 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan, however, carried his bat all the way through and top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 86-run knock from 73 deliveries, laced up with six boundaries and two sixes.

Matheesha Pathirana led the bowling attack for Sri Lanka in an all-important Asia Cup 2023 fixture with 3/65 in his eight overs, followed by Pramod Madushan’s 2/58.

Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage made one scalp each.