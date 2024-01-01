Sindh can call Army for support in Katcha operation

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said today that the Army can be called in for assistance in Katcha operation against dacoits if the Sindh government wants.

Mohsin Naqvi said the time is not for politics now but it’s time to work for progress of the country. While talking to media men during his visit to NADRA office in Sukkur, the interior minister said that they have to work for the development of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi said that they will further improve law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi. He said that the Sindh government can use the Army for operations in Katcha area whenever it wants.

He said that they will take all possible steps in order to establish peace in Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur. There will be a meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister in this regard, Interior Minister said, adding “I have come here to see the situation regarding unrest in Sindh.”

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his concern regarding unrest in some districts of Sindh. The President of the State is holding a meeting regarding law and order, including the Katcha operation, the Interior Minister said. He said people are facing problems regarding NADRA office and passport office. He said that NADRA office Sukkur will be shifted within the city soon while passport office building will be completed within six months.

Meanwhile, in a bold move to tackle corruption and streamline public services, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday pledged to eradicate the agent mafia operating within Pakistani passport offices.

During a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Center on Zarar Shaheed Road in Lahore, Naqvi issued directives to center officials, emphasizing the need to enhance cleanliness standards and expedite public service delivery.