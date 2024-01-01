CM: PTI ready for talks with establishment

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says they (PTI) are ready to talk to the establishment for the sake of the country.

Also, CM Gandapur clarified that no ransom was paid for the recovery of the judge. He said that he saluted the forces that recovered the judge. Moreover, he said that the federal government is earning Rs 300 billion from tobacco from his province. He criticised the federal government for receiving this money. The CM further said that this time the federal government would not get this money but only GST.

PHC suspends ECP’s summon notice issued to KP CM: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday suspended the suo moto notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan issued to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s in assets case.

The court issued a notice to ECP seeking a reply for issuing a summon notice to Ali Amin for an explanation of his previous years’ statements related to assets.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah, argued that the Election Commission has no authority to issue such a notice as the election process has already been completed and the petitioner has been elected as the Chief Minister.

The petitioner’s counsel further contended that it was no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous year’s assets’ details, adding that all the details were available on the website of the Election Commission.