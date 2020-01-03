Assailant shot by police in Paris suburb knife attack

PARIS (AA): One person was killed and two others were injured Friday in a knife attack in Paris, said an official.

The attack took place in the town of Villejuif, 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) south of the French capital at around 2.00 p.m. (1300 GMT), according to local media.

Deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez said one person was killed and injured in the afternoon attack.

The French police shot the knife attack suspect dead after he stabbed a number of people in a park.

The attacker was reportedly wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest.

Police advised people to avoid the area closest to the Hautes-Bruyères State Park.