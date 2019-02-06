Assets beyond means case: NAB arrests Punjab’s senior minister Aleem Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday has arrested senior minister of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to details, Aleem Khan, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody as he appeared before the accountability court for interrogations in the cases of offshore companies and assets beyond known source of income.

Aleem Khan was currently facing investigation by NAB for owning an offshore company, and has further allegations of land-grabbing and owning assets beyond known means.

It is worth mentioning that few days earlier, Khan castigated the NAB for dragging cases against him that the accountability watchdog must complete inquiry of cases within stipulated time.

Speaking to media, he said the NAB should tell him if was guilty in a case. “My case has been under trial in the NAB for four years and no decision has been taken on it yet.”

He regretted that inquiry in the case against him could not be completed from 2015 till 2019. “Tell us if we are guilty, we will leave the politics, and if not, then all cases must be closed,” he insisted.