Police arrests key accused in ‘honor killing’ of Rimsha Wassan

F.P. Report

KHAIRPUR: Police has arrested the key accused in honour killing of 14-year-old girl Rimsha Wassan daughter of Pervaiz Wassan on Wednesday.

According to details, on February 1, a 14-year-old Rimsha Wassan was brutally murdered on Feb 1st at her house in village Nawab Khan Wassan, Kotdiji, Khairpur by Zulfiqar Wassan and four unknown accomplices in the name of honour.

The matter was widely highlighted in social media, and there was unrest among public because of the delay in arrest of the accused.

The murderer, according to police, was a symbol of terror in the area and had previously committed 03 honor killings but was never arrested.

The FIR was registered on behalf of the state in order to avert pressure as the killer belonged to an influential political tribe from Sindh.

SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan told media that special dedicated teams in supervision of ASP Dr M. Imran Khan, ASP City Khairpur, were constituted for the arrest.

These teams carried out 28 raids, collected and analyzed technical data of more than 100 numbers and arrested and interrogated 20 suspects.